ACID ATTACK: A weapon to silence women

A system of political, social, and economic interactions and institutions built around the gender inequality of socially defined men and women is known as patriarchy. Women are collectively excluded from full involvement in political and economic life within patriarchal relations.

The qualities deemed “feminine” or as belonging to women are underestimated. Men dominate both domestic and public life, and patriarchal relationships structure both the private and public spheres.

Theoretical connections between capitalism, colonialism, and nationalism have been proposed by feminist scholarship. In our society, where men have always been placed on a higher pedestal than women, the ideals of patriarchy have been pervasive.

The majority of women in society reserve the ability to decide and take action. Every now and then, a woman experiences emotional abuse in our daily lives, and nobody even talks about it. With time, I’ve realised that we never discuss these difficulties; instead, we simply brush them off.

In our culture, we consider women to be second-class citizens, but the truth is that women are an important part of our society.

