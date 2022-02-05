ACID ATTACK | An already terrified society

We live in families, we thrive in societies. If the family and the society rot here, stink will travel far and wide. I don’t say it with any negative burden on my mind, but with a sense of belonging at human level.

The point is that the State and the Society in Kashmir need to communicate with each other, transcending the acidic barriers put in the way, by those who put it.

On this State-Society relationship there are two profound, and deeply moving quotes from Ahmed Javed. To those who don’t know who the person is, just this much would suffice. He is a stream that irrigates mind, nurtures consciousness, and waters beauty.

He is a messiah of dead minds. He says: “When state weakens, society turns into one big orphanage.” In our case the same would translate into this: ......., society turns into a slaughterhouse.” It needs a sustained reflection on part of our societal mind.

We must find ways of relating to the organs of governance in ways that block the flow of toxins into our society. It is a very difficult task, and we have to endure this difficulty.