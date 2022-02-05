ACID ATTACK | An already terrified society

By ZINDA ROOD
No punishment matches this crime. Even if culprits are hanged million times over, pain won’t go. The magnitude of this crime is incalculable. Our understanding of crime, and our ability to punish, are always within human limits.
In our case, even those limits are too limited. Ours is a society with a cardinal disconnect with state.
So the dynamic of crime and punishment is fundamentally corrupt. But here is a moment, where we, as a society, need to transcend certain long held political beliefs, and the state needs to dismount the beasts let loose to tear this society apart.
Finally, there are humans on both sides. The innocent face that was the site of attack could have been anyone’s daughter, anyone’s sister. And any crime if not stopped where is happens, has a tendency of replicating itself elsewhere.
If an exemplary punishment is given to the culprits here; if the investigations, and the legal processes involved, are completed with a sense of urgency; if a movement to safeguard girls takes birth here in Kashmir, it would connect to all, anywhere.
We live in families, we thrive in societies. If the family and the society rot here, stink will travel far and wide. I don’t say it with any negative burden on my mind, but with a sense of belonging at human level.
The point is that the State and the Society in Kashmir need to communicate with each other, transcending the acidic barriers put in the way, by those who put it.
On this State-Society relationship there are two profound, and deeply moving quotes from Ahmed Javed. To those who don’t know who the person is, just this much would suffice. He is a stream that irrigates mind, nurtures consciousness, and waters beauty.
He is a messiah of dead minds. He says: “When state weakens, society turns into one big orphanage.” In our case the same would translate into this: ......., society turns into a slaughterhouse.” It needs a sustained reflection on part of our societal mind.
We must find ways of relating to the organs of governance in ways that block the flow of toxins into our society. It is a very difficult task, and we have to endure this difficulty.
Here is another line from the same man: “ For the adherence to its own values, a society is not dependent on state.” What does this mean to us. It means, we shouldn’t be throwing excuses for our own faults.
There is an immense space within a society where values thrive, and crisis are fought. Our societal mind needs waking up - shaking up. This too is a difficult task, and here also we have no other way than to endure the difficulty.
This acid attack is not an act in isolation. It does’t mean we have such attacks happening every now and then. We cannot generalise it, and curse our society.
These days, cursing Kashmir’s Muslim society has become a favourite pass time for some cheap propagandists. It has also attained a degree of strategic purpose for some who have assigned themselves the task of rewriting history! If only the human in them could know that it is no less a crime than this acid attack.
This acid attack is not an act in isolation means that it manifests a deeper, and wider degeneration in our youth. For the sake of convenience, and immediate attention, we call it drug addiction. This is where alarm bells must ring stridently.
As a Muslim society, with all the values at our back, we need to rise up. Here we also need to display great wisdom and compel the organs of government to forge a positive relationship.
It is a dilemma for us, but we cannot escape this condition. We can only save our future by confronting this dilemma. But this confrontation needs head-mind, not gut-mind.
It is a fight for our values, for our future. These values are saved, nurtured, and handed over to future generations through two institutions. Family, and School. And right now we seem to have lost both. Our crisis is bigger, and deeper, than we might think right now.
We are getting consumed like a cancer ridden human body. It is a case of multiple organ failure. A gathering of minds is needed to re-envision these two institutions – Family and School. These are our bastions in this hour of disintegration.
But it doesn’t need a reaction, a momentary expression of unrest over what has happened. It needs deeper reflection, and a sustained effort. We have lost our children one way or the other, because we don’t know what to make of them.
State has a duty to fight drug addiction, with all her might. An acid attack should be considered an act of terror, and special laws framed for that. Drug peddling must be declared as terror network, and a decisive operation launched with all the wings of law enforcement as part of it. It is no less than landmines strewn all across our society.
The only difference is that it consumes lives without making any sound. How many young boys we have lost silently! Back to the crime.
“Pablo Neruda once asked if you could have a line which says ‘the blood of children flowed on the streets?’ What is there that can match the blood of children flowing on the streets? This is also an aesthetic problem, and the way he solves it is by writing ‘And the blood of children flowed on streets like the blood of children flows on the streets.’
There is no equivalence outside itself.” Remember Aga Shahid. Remember him for many other things.
On this acid attack, and all those before, where a face is mutilated, a life is burnt alive, one fails to figure out how it can be described.
The only recourse is to give up, and stop trying to find any equivalence. For this too, there is no equivalence outside itself.
