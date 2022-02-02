Acid Attack: War against life

Here, it is not just an attack on life, it is an attack on the foundations on which human life stands. If a society is unable to protect an innocent girl, it ceases to exist as a human society.

If our daughters are vulnerable to such attacks and we choose to do nothing, we are a shameful lot that deserve to rot in hell. And now the state.

If the culprits in this case are not punished, and punished soon, it means that the concerned institutions of the state have lost their existence, or they are worse than the culprits.

It is a test for those officials who are investigating the case, and who are, as per law, authorised to punish culprits.