Acid Attack: War against life

There is a difference between a crime and a crime. In human societies crime and punishment go together, and as humans we have internalised the fact that crime is a part of any human society.
But sometimes crime surpasses the farthest limits of bearing.
It is here that even a person of almost dead conscience is shaken up. The acid attack that happened in Srinagar city on Tuesday this week is the crime that surpasses that farthest limit of bearing.
This is the point where both society and state should wake up, and look into the face of danger. It is not an ordinary incident.
Here, it is not just an attack on life, it is an attack on the foundations on which human life stands. If a society is unable to protect an innocent girl, it ceases to exist as a human society.
If our daughters are vulnerable to such attacks and we choose to do nothing, we are a shameful lot that deserve to rot in hell. And now the state.
If the culprits in this case are not punished, and punished soon, it means that the concerned institutions of the state have lost their existence, or they are worse than the culprits.
It is a test for those officials who are investigating the case, and who are, as per law, authorised to punish culprits.
This test is not just of the efficiency of these officials, but of their humanity. While they perform the job with due diligence, they should feel the pain of the victim.
We are not machines that do lifeless calculations, or perform programs in a lifeless manner. We are emotional beings. It is time for us as a society to look inwards and find what has gone wrong with us.
It is time for the government machinery to come into action and prove its existence. It we fail, at societal level or at governmental level, we are partners in the crime.
If the culprits don’t get an exemplary punishment it would be a blot on our face. If we don’t gear up to make necessary changes in our society, we are a dead society.
If we don’t marshal our institutions of law enforcement into action, we should be ready for a future that is anarchic, and evil. We should refuse to forget this incident; we must carve the pain of this incident on our minds and think of the ways that it is not repeated.
All of us need to stand up and be with the victim.