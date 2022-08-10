Act against the mafia

The government must devise a mechanism to strictly deal with mafia who for their vested interests push people, particularly young children and women, into beggary and make them to beg at public places in Srinagar city. Reports say the elements associated with these mafia hire men, women and children for begging.

These people are brought to Srinagar mainly from outside. Reports say that at some places the beggars are dropped at public places in the morning and picked up in the evening by the members of organised gangs.

Their number has drastically increased this summer. Be it road intersections (traffic signals), markets, petrol pumps, religious places or hospitals, the presence of beggars is very much there.