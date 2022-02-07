Action on wetlands

Public awareness is an important factor in saving wetlands of Kashmir. Let us celebrate this day by understanding various local factors that are contributing to ecological disturbances in the wetlands of Kashmir valley.

Presently, the wetland ecosystems of valley including Dal Lake, Anchar, Wular, Haigam, Shallabugh, Narkara and Hokersar are under tremendous stress due to massive land use changes and large scale encroachments. The gradual squeezing of these wetlands is affecting their buffering capacity to withhold flood waters and storm water runoff.

This was witnessed during the 2014 floods when residential areas in the outskirts of Srinagar, which used to be traditional floodplains, were inundated for more than three weeks.

Taking present scenario into consideration Srinagar city often gets affected during incessant precipitation events as the drainage channels that used to drain out storm water runoff have mostly been taken over by concrete surfaces. As a result urban water-logging has become a growing menace these days.