Actualising the potential

A nation or a state must be like an ecosystem that enables a person to realise its true potential.

It could well be conversed to nature that provides the basic nourishment to its creatures so that they achieve the opportunity to flourish without much interference on their ability to grow.

I might be sounding like a negative liberalist but there is one difference which is humanism and equity: the respect and appreciation for difference in abilities.

That’s where the state comes into play. The state must ensure that rules and laws are forged in a manner that respect the differences but also ensures that Individual initiative does not become a causality.