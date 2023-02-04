Adani crisis: Investors’ Dilemma

A group of local investors at a private stock broking outlet engaged themselves in discussing the nitty-gritty of the stock market. They were sharing their nerve-wracking experience in the stock market and most of them had been victims of market crashes in the past.

Now Adani Group’s rout in the market has locked them in confusion as they stand invested in the market and are also active in trading activities. They were asking contradictory questions to each other.

The confusion and the unrest among the local investors emerged when the Adani Group stocks erased more than $118 billion in market value triggered by a report on January 24 from a small but significant US short seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani Group has been accused by Hindenburg Research in its report of ‘brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.’ Even as the Group came out with a rebuttal to reassure investors, the conglomerate continued to face the heat.