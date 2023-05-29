Add more to the fleet

The inadequate bus service on a number of routes in Srinagar city is giving a tough time to commuters.
They have to rely on sumos and autorickshaws for their travel. Such commuters have been saying that lack of bus service is affecting them financially as they have to spend more on the fare.
The number of bus services kept on reducing drastically on several routes for last some years. No attention was paid towards the problem either by the transporters or the concerned authorities.
No replacement was made for the buses which went off the roads. The commuters have been saying that the matter was brought into the notice of concerned officials, but no action was taken in this direction. There are some routes, where private mini buses are plying more than the required.
The extra buses should be shifted and utilised on the routes which have small number of buses plying. If there are any official level formalities required, those should be made at the earliest so that the suffering of the commuters comes to an end.
Road Transport Corporation ( RTC) buses should be also plied on such routes. The authorities have been doing a good job by making big RTC buses operational on long routes.
Such a move has received good response from the commuters. There is also a need to address the problem of the people on public transport front in Srinagar city. If the residents have been demanding adequate bus services, steps should be taken in this direction.
Because of the shortage of buses, during peak hours the sumos too prove inadequate. The passengers do not get vehicles on time to reach their homes or workplaces. They have to wait for long. Adequate bus services can solve this problem.
There are also reports from some areas of sumos not plying in required numbers on their routes. This problem too needs to be addressed. The authorities must talk to transporters and get the things done.
Some commuters allege lack of public transport facility on some routes immediately after the evening hours. This problem was more serious in winter.
Since the winter is over, public transport must be made available on all routes. The authorities had taken up the matter with transporters some months back. The issue needs to be taken up again so that the problem gets resolved.