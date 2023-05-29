Add more to the fleet

The inadequate bus service on a number of routes in Srinagar city is giving a tough time to commuters.

They have to rely on sumos and autorickshaws for their travel. Such commuters have been saying that lack of bus service is affecting them financially as they have to spend more on the fare.

The number of bus services kept on reducing drastically on several routes for last some years. No attention was paid towards the problem either by the transporters or the concerned authorities.