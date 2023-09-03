Address the environmental concerns

National Highway-44 is the only route which connects valley with the rest of country. But people living in both regions of J&K have never enjoyed a smooth journey on this Highway.

Even though Ministry of Transport and Highways is are maintaining the roads and highways for comfortable journey with minimum travel time, but for people of J&K it is still a distant dream.

During this digital world, one has to confirm the status of Highway from traffic Department in the early hours before leaving from home.

Due to absence of proper traffic mechanism and monitoring, it has impacted our ecology and environment too.

Unplanned construction of highways and tunnels has not only put the Chenab Valley in an adverse situation, but anytime as per experts it can prove hazardous for entire region as J&K has already been declared seismic zones 4 & 5.

During past six months, numerous earth-quakes have shaken the entire region. Environmentalists believe that construction companies should take every step meticulously and under proper guidance and environment experts.

On the one-hand construction companies are dumping the debris in Chenab and on the other-side landslide waste directly goes into the river. The issue if not redressed can pollute the river Chenab beyond redemption.