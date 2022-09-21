Addressing in conversation, Kashmiri-way

A good number of Kashmiri Muslims unfortunately, most of the times, fail to notice that the three forms of address in conversations, mentioned above, do not bear nuances of insignificant importance and impression among those who know the difference between these terms.

They may be using these forms of address with each other and others sincerely and simply but keeping in mind that three words contain a visible difference in their connotations when used in conversations.

The majority of Kashmiri Muslims under the influences of Islamic code of conduct which teaches and preaches “Arash e azeem khut e gow khuliq e azeem bodh” (Tr: Best manners in talking stand at higher level than the Crown of God), properly address each other and others in their daily conversations.

However, in some segments of the population, the discretion in use of the forms of address is ignorantly, or innocently, not considered while addressing others. It is chiefly because of age old illiteracy and poverty which was thrust on them by the despotic rulers.

It is also because of ignorance of Islamic code of morals to be adopted by Muslims in their speech and conversation. Improper or inadequate guidance and training in schools and at home may be also responsible for wrong use of the forms of address because it is rightly said that “parents are like mirrors to the children. The mirror should endeavor to give the best reflection”.

The “Huto/Ho” culture’s genesis accrues largely from Kashmir’s convoluted history. The Dogras of Jammu had been addressing Kashmiri Muslims as Huto during Dogra Shahi days. Even today, in some Dogra-dominated areas of Jammu and outsiders address Kashmiri-labourers [Mazdoor] as Huto purely in terms of historical arrogance.

I have been told by some friends who were doing business in Shimla that they have seen the Kashmiri-labour class addressed as Huto by locals there. “Huto culture” which some Kashmiri Muslims till now habitually follow represents and symbolises their age old slavery & arrogance of foreign masters in the past.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmiris in their utter simplicity and total ignorance of originality of the word still address Kashmiri Pandit-brothers by the form “Mahrah”/”Raz e Bai” and others as “Hat Haiz”.

It is also observed that some Kashmiri Muslims address outside labourers [ Biharis in common parlance] & tourists by the words of “Tum” or “Tu” which is highly indecent.

As a matter of ethics, Kashmiri-Muslims should always address others, irrespective of their socio-economic status, caste & creed, by the form “Hut Haiz”.

They should do away with “Huto culture” as these words and similar phrases as “Hoye” or “Tum” are an indecent, offensive, improper and uncivilised way of addressing others in conversations.