Addressing maternity issues

Health-care being an important sector needs consistent improvement at every level. Navin Kumar Chaudhary, who recently joined as the new Principal Secretary to J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, has spoken in detail about the measures being taken by his Department in this direction.

The surgical procedure (C-Section) is required only when a normal delivery puts at risk the expectant mother and the baby.

But increasing trend among the young expectant mothers to unnecessarily prefer C-section deliveries over normal deliveries, coupled with the shortage of doctors in maternity hospitals, is said to be leading to high proportion of C-Section deliveries in Jammu and Kashmir.