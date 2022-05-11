Addressing Youth Aspirations

What is the most important thing for the youth today? There can't be any dispute about the answer to this question. Youth today need enhanced employment avenues.

Any government that responds to this demand of youth is creating an example of better governance.

If looked at in this background, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, relaxing the upper age limit for those ensuing Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE), is bound to bring hope to a good number of youth in J&K.