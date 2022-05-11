Addressing Youth Aspirations

What is the most important thing for the youth today? There can't be any dispute about the answer to this question. Youth today need enhanced employment avenues.
Any government that responds to this demand of youth is creating an example of better governance.
If looked at in this background, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, relaxing the upper age limit for those ensuing Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE), is bound to bring hope to a good number of youth in J&K.
It is the decisions like this that are needed to address the issues of youth. Such decisions have the potential of opening up windows to future for our youth.
In the current stagnant environment of jobs, the likelihood of our youth getting frustrated is all time high.
If a young educated person loses hope, it can lead to disastrous consequences for the society at large. We have seen how an evil like drug addiction has caught hold of many youth just because they couldn't find a job.
We have also seen how our youngsters indulge in wrong doings when they have nothing worthwhile to focus on. In this situation there is an urgent need to expand the chances of success for our educated youth.
By relaxing the age limit more youth will stay in the bracket of hope, and will continue working hard to crack the exam that can ensure success in future.
This decision will go a long way in saving the future of many young souls.
It is now the responsibility of these youth to make the most of this decision. Those who benefit from this relaxation should work hard and chase their dreams.
Taking a cue from this decision the government should think of more youth friendly initiatives and decisions.
J&K, right now, needs an atmosphere where youth are saved from all the evil influences.
An atmosphere of hope, and an ecosystem of possibility, can drive our youth towards a bright future.
They can become productive individuals, and that would ensure a bright future for J&K.