Adil’s advocacy has worked

CS on online services

J&K Chief Secretary Dr A K Mehta in December last year had impressed upon all the Govt offices to make all the offline services online. As per the Govt statement issued on December 16th 2022, the Chief Secretary while reviewing the performance of the Information Technology (IT) Department in a meeting, directed the officers to prepare a list of all the services provided by the Govt departments. The Chief Secretary directed the officers to separate the services still offered through offline mode and prepare a roadmap for offering the same through an online platform with end-to-end digitisation by January 15th 2023. The Chief Secretary during the meeting asked the officers of the IT department to issue advisories to different Govt departments for conducting security audits of their official websites as well without any delay. By January 15th 2023 all the offline services had to be made online, but this didn’t happen at all. Adil filed an RTI application to get information on this after the Jan 15th deadline was over. It took around 3 months to do the advocacy but this advocacy on RTI using RTI application as a tool worked actually.

The RTI applicants continue to seek information under Right to Information Act 2005 (RTI Act) through an offline mode with obsolete methods. The applicants write down an RTI application, take its printout, then go and purchase the Indian Postal Order (IPO) of Rs 10 which isn’t available in local post offices. For getting this postal order the applicants have to either go to GPO Srinagar or some bigger post office located in district headquarters. After this the applicants go in search of a post office to send the application and it takes weeks for the RTI application to reach a Govt office. On the contrary, this is not the case with central Govt offices. One can file an RTI application on a cell phone and pay application fees online. If J&K is directly ruled by the centre for the last many years, why are not the same facilities given to people of J&K and this is what senior officers in DoPT seem to have told the Govt of J&K ? and that is the reason GAD in its written reply said that online RTI is under active consideration of the Jammu & Kashmir Govt.

Conclusion

More than 2 years back the then Secretary Information Technology J&K Govt Mr Amit Sharma told me that filing of online RTI applications will be a reality within a few weeks. Mr Sharma said this publicly in a TV debate but again nothing happened. Lot of funds are provided for e-governance in J&K. More than 5 lakh files were digitised in civil secretariat J&K , but when it comes to giving online RTI facility to citizens of J&K the Govt officers are reluctant to do it ? Now as the Govt has said in writing that online RTI application filing plus filing of first appeal is under active consideration of Govt, people hope that by May end this would be a reality. It is heartening that Adil did advocacy for online RTI very smartly by filing a simple RTI application which acted as a strong tool in this entire process. I am unable to understand when J&K Chief Secretary has given clear directions to make all the offline services online with effect from Jan 15th 2023, what is preventing Govt officers from not adhering to his orders ?