Admissions in private schools

From next month will begin the process for admission of children in most private schools in Srinagar city and other parts of Kashmir. So will start a sort of competition among the parents to get their kids admitted in “best of the schools.”

This kind of competition brings with it a lot of stress for the parents. The kids too do not remain away from this stress. Focus of the most parents remains on some of the schools, being considered as “prestigious”.

If their kids get admission there, they feel lucky; and if not, they get very disappointed. During this process, the small kids are put under lot of mental pressure.