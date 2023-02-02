Adornment for beautiful living

Adornment or the apparel may not be taken to mean merely the clothes that add grace to the wearer but it covers cleanness in all its aspects and personal details vis-à-vis appearance, while we apply our minds to the presence of Allah (SwT):

‘’O Children of Adam! Wear your beautiful apparel at every time and place of prayer: eat and drink: but waste not by excess, for Allah loveth not the wasters (Al A’raf: 31)

Taking care of personal cleanliness and attending to personal details vis-à-vis appearance such as doing your hair properly, putting on a befitting apparel is not only mandatory in a state of prayer, but at all times, keeping in mind that Allah (SwT) is omnipresent, and enjoins upon his subjects to be ever and always clean and put up a decent appearance, cleanliness is thus a part of belief/faith. Hence an untowardly appearance carries no sanction in Islam.