Afghanistan at the crossroads

Taliban. Who are they?

Religious association? Ethnic armed organisation? Warlord militia? It is hard to describe Taliban in few sentences, majority of them are Afghan refugees who grew up in Pakistan, went to informal religious schools (madrasas); as a result of the hard line religious education they received, this group created their own ideologies which meant strict interpretations of the Islamic shariah law.

Unlike as in 1996, there is no evidence of a large general public support for any change in the political system thus posing a challenge to their governance. By design, they have been an effective but destructive force with unique fighting capabilities but lacking the experience to govern.

Failed to establish a basic social contract, they have ignored the diversity of the Afghan society- Hazaras, Pashtuns, Tajiks, Uzbeks and others don’t see themselves well represented in their establishment. Taliban policy making is confined to their own unique circle of leaders, thus making them incapable of governance.

Fluctuating Stand on Women’s Rights

Thinkers are unable to decode the mixed message by Taliban on women’s right to education and work. Is it a deliberate strategy or there is some serious discontent in leadership? It is a combination of both.

The Taliban political team settled in Doha for years negotiated with US on a peace deal- gave promises on basic rights and civil liberties. This did not influence the hard liner Taliban ideology.

Simply put, Taliban diplomats aren’t listened to by their government. While some leaders send their daughters to prestigious universities, some don’t observe the commitment that the Doha group had made.

Thus, there is discontent and disagreement from within their groups on the particular issue of women’s rights. But the differences are not at a level which could influence decision making, unfortunately.

Any room for Taliban evolution?

Afghanistan is not “the only” Muslim majority, there are many such countries. But the way it is being ruled is unique, unprecedented and irrelevant to the 21st century.

Their radical interpretation of Islamic values is unsuitable to this era. Not engaging with the subject matter experts or in dialogues with the general population means becoming more irrelevant to the realities on ground.

Basically, the decisions are made by a bunch of leaders in Qandahar, announced through a supreme leader, implemented by the government. Unlike in their previous government where information flowed both ways- people were heard somehow, officials engaged in deliberations; under the present regime those doors have been closed.