Afghanistan : Make Haste Slowly

Likewise, the independent experts on Afghanistan are of the opinion that people in Afghanistan neither like to be ruled by Taliban nor by the Ashraf Ghani government. Sighting from Indian side the two India-centric frameworks-SAARC and Non-Aligned Movement have been sidelined by the state itself. Further, it is not China's rise but the breakdown of the institution of state in Afghanistan that poses more pressing problems for Asia. China can also be expected to resort to other pressure tactics against India .Backing Pakistan in needling India is certain to be one. Additionally, China can be expected to intensify its moves to displace India as a major partner in relations with many of India's neighbors.

Many intelligence assessments suggest (particularly US) India and Pakistan may stumble into a large scale war causing tremendous damage to the region. True, events have proved that CBMs between India and Pakistan are reversible. But even after war there is search for peace. In fact, there is no way to peace and peace is the way. The stability in the region is contingent upon better understanding between India and Pakistan so that shuttle diplomats (if not the common people) can have breakfast in Amritsar, lunch in Lahore and dinner in Kabul to fulfill long unrealized dreams. About recent peace process (ceasefire) between India and Pakistan the former NSA Shiveshankar Menon said: "Pakistan was on a fishing expedition to see and weigh how much pressure India has inhaled on Kashmir". There is no clue whether the expedition is over or going on. One is reminded of contemporary relevance of emperor Marcus Aurelius who represented zenith of Roman imperial power and usually colored his letters to his governors with two words: "Make Haste Slowly".