After the important visits

Two important union ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir during the last few days. Union home minister Amit Shah was on an important and extensive two day visit to Jammu and Srinagar from June 23. Defence minister Rajnath Singh also arrived in Jammu on a visit on June 26.

Their speeches indicated that the ongoing approach and measures being taken by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir will continue. The ministers stated that the measures are based on the commitments, BJP made with the people of the country, and that these measures are proving very effective and successful on all fronts including security and development.

Observers say since the Lok Sabha polls are less than a year away now, any major changes regarding J&K till then are almost unlikely. As the elections will get nearer, the Kashmir related developments would take centre stage at the national level electoral politics.

In Lok Sabha polls the abrogation of article 370 and other developments in J&K since August 5, 2019 are likely to get prominence and would be projected among the major achievements of the BJP government.