Agha Shahid Ali: Our Unsung Poet

February 4 marks the birth anniversary of one of the most overlooked poets of Kashmir, Agha Shahid Ali. Considered as one of the greatest poets to rise out of Kashmir, he remains relatively unknown to many back home. Perhaps we failed to recognize his creative longing for Kashmir.

In his poetic series A Nostalgist’s Map of America (1991), Agha Shahid uses a map as a metaphor for longing for his homeland. It is a remarkable rumination on the themes of loss, displacement and identity.

In this work, Agha Shahid explores the lives of immigrants and the ways in which their experiences shape the larger American narrative. Through a series of travels via muddled landscapes, traversing between America and reminiscences of Kashmir, it is a deeply touching and beautifully written anthology that is both personal and political, and remains one of the essential treasures of postcolonial poetry.

Known as the ‘poet of exile’, Agha Shahid grapples with his sense of sorrowful nostalgia. The map becomes a symbol of his journey through life, as he navigates through his memories and emotions.

The poems narrate the longing for a place that is familiar and reassuring. Agha Shahid uses the image of a map to explore the theme of absence and anguish. The map is both a reminder of the places he has left behind and a symbol of his battle to come to terms with the loss of his loved ones. The imagery he creates with his words is dramatic and evocative, capturing the essence of his nostalgia about past—