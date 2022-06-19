AGNIPATH: A new multipurpose opportunity for youth

The recently announced plan for the recruitment of youth through the Agnipath-Agniveer route is both a novel and noble initiative taken by the government of India.

It is for the first time that any government in India has started thinking on the lines of some important and bold steps on the pattern of US, Russian and Israel defence instances to evolve its defence and security plans keeping in view the new strategic methodology in tune with its national priorities.

It opens new vistas for multipurpose opportunities for the youth at their very young age.