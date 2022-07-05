Agnipath: The Game Changing Reformation

India is no exception to it. With one of the world’s largest military at its disposal, millions of young men and women all over the country aspire to be part of the military.

Not only do they see it as an opportunity in an economy that’s struggling with job creation but are more inspired with a career in the military that gives them a chance to serve the nation in toughest of the conditions available.

It’s a mix bag of patriotism and nationalism that guides the lives of India’s lower and middle class especially within the rural India.

While those who serve the army consider themselves lucky, the opportunity doesn’t come everyone’s way. Agnipath is the reformation to bring this luck to every eligible and aspiring youth, for it allows them to live their dreams and experience the life within military.