Agony, Anxiety, and Advice

All of us die daily. And happy alone are those who come to life daily as well. But those who don’t, they are dead as the dodo. Forever! Agonies conquer them while they try to conquer agonies.

Always in search of a savior who ala Aladdin’s lamp can alleviate their woes in a jiffy, they never stay silent but always bark up the wrong tree. And as far as ‘saviors’ are concerned, there is no dearth of them nowadays.

In fact, a new creed of ‘qualified and learned’ saviors is always at your disposal. Known by many names, they are called as agony uncles or agony aunts (as the case may be). Mind it, their suffixes have nothing to do with their age. Their haven is any media outlet, be it newspaper, magazine, TV or online platforms.

They are paid as ‘agony experts’ or ‘agony analysts’, so to say. In the UK, it’s Aunt Agatha or Uncle Harry, the common names for Agony Aunts and Uncles. Likewise, Uncle Tom is a known Agony Uncle name in Denmark and Sweden. In the USA, Dr. Phil is a popular Agony Uncle, who also hosts a television show. The trend has seeped into many countries. In India, Dr. Love is a popular Agony Uncle name!

These creatures are the self-proclaimed saviors of the lovelorn, the troubled, and the sick. With their condescending advice and their sugary sweet platitudes, they are like a bad episode of a daytime soap opera.

They sit there, with their pens and papers, pretending to care about the problems of their audiences, while secretly relishing in the fact that their own lives are so much better.