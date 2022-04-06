AGRIVISION: Natural Farming

It has now been for many decades that we are assaulting our environment, and also adopting a life style that is harmful to our biological make up. It is not tenable anymore. Unless there is a radical departure from the dangerous practices in farming and production of food items, we cannot correct the wrongs.

Since sustainability is now a global buzzword, J&K government also needs to ensure that organic farming is given an impetus. It is heartening to know that J&K has registered a record increase in terms of area covered under organic certification in a sustainable manner.

If the organic farming is linked to the latest technology, that enhances the yield, it would revolutionise the framing sector.