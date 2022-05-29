Aiming the Future

Last week, during our I-STEM Program which was in collaboration with IISc Bangalore, one of our student and now a faculty in one of the old colleges of the city says that she had 12 students in class, who wanted to visit Physics Laboratories at NIT Srinagar.

But surprisingly, of them 3 students are in Ist year, 4 in IInd year and 5 in 3rd year. When asked about this low enrollment, she replied that our college is surrounded by many new colleges and the enrollment in them is also poor. So is the situation in other colleges and schools, particularly in cities/towns.

A primary/middle school having infrastructure much better than a degree college has less than a dozen students enrolled from underprivileged sections and a galaxy of teachers, capable to teach in secondary schools even in colleges.

It is painful to see the pathetic situations in education sector and more so, when all of us remain as mute spectators.