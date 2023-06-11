Air Pollution and J&K’s fragile eco-system

NASA states that a byproduct of temperature inversions in Kashmir Valley is a buildup of haze—an aerosol mixture composed of fine particles found in smog, smoke, and dust.

“The trapped aerosols absorb and scatter incoming sunlight, creating a layer of poor visibility. Haze has also been observed in the Kashmir Valley over the previous years by satellite sensors. The city of Srinagar is located underneath a region of haze near the center of the photograph. Srinagar is the largest municipality in the Kashmir Valley and a contributor of smog, smoke, and other human-caused aerosols.”

Health experts have also set alarm bells ringing over J&K’s deteriorating air quality. As per a study in Lancet, around 10, 000 deaths in J&K annually upto 2019 are attributed to air pollution.

Black carbon (BC) is a component of particulate matter (PM) in air that is produced by incomplete combustion of carbon-containing materials such as gasoline and coal, as well as biomass or biofuels. It absorbs incoming solar energy making it the second significant contributor to global warming, along with CO2, methane, and volatile organic compounds.

As per a latest study ‘Black carbon in contrasting environments in India: Temporal variability, source apportionment and radiative forcing’, air quality is deteriorating fast in ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Srinagar in central Kashmir due to increased human and mechanical interventions.

The study published in ‘Atmospheric Environment’ a prestigious science magazine has been conducted by Baseerat Romshoo of Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research, Leipzig Germany, Mudasir Ahmad Bhat of Department of Geoinformatics, University of Kashmir and Gazalla Habib of Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), India.

The study analyses black carbon (BC) data from three different environments in India— Delhi megacity, Srinagar metropolitan and Gulmarg hill station. The study shows that Delhi had the highest annual average BC concentration (12.3 ± 10.2 μg m− 3 ), followed by Srinagar (4.3 ± 5 μg m− 3 ) and Gulmarg (2.4 ± 2 μg m− 3 ). The inflow of aerosols from the neighbouring agricultural regions, during Winter, causes Delhi to have the highest seasonal average BC (16.8 μg m− 3 ). Srinagar had the highest average seasonal BC during autumn (6.3 μg m− 3 ) due to the burning of horticulture residue and hardwood for charcoal making and residential heating. In Gulmarg, the winter season’s high BC (2.2 μg m− 3 ) is due to increased emissions from tourist traffic, snowmobiles, ATVs and wood burning for residential heating.