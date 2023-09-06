Alarming increase in stabbing incidents

Recently a juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed to death in Srinagar, sending shock waves across the city

The incident happened in Chinar Bagh area of Dalgate in Srinagar and the accused was arrested. “A juvenile (name withheld) apprehended for stabbing and murdering a 15-year-old boy in Chinar Bagh area.

The weapon of offence was also recovered on the instance of the accused. This knife was thrown by the accused in a marshy area after the crime. FIR No 36/2023 was registered in Kothibagh Police Station,” Police had said in a tweet.

Soon after the incident, hundreds of people assembled in the area and a pall of gloom descended upon the entire region. Police said that the case was being investigated on a fast track basis and the weapon used for the offence had been recovered.

Several stabbing incidents have been reported in Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh areas of district Srinagar in the past four months.

On August 29, a 19-year-old boy was stabbed by two teenagers at a Government Polytechnic College in Bemina area of Srinagar. Till July end over 12 stabbing incidents reported.