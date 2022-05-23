Alarming the Dragon

The meeting of the Quadrilateral Security has got an immense importance as the United States has affirmed that Senkaku Islands, disputed by China, fall under the purview of the Japan-US Treaty hence America would openly come into the support of Tokyo through military aid if China dares to attack it in future.

As per the White House announcement, Biden is scheduled to travel to South Korea, and Japan from May 20 to 24 for a five-day visit, and will also attend the summit of the Quad in Tokyo. Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with PM Modi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“This trip will advance the Biden-Harris administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said the White House statement. In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the US looks forward to having further details to share about this trip soon,” it said