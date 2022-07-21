Alcohol: a health hazard

Alcohol is habit forming; inebriating health hazard, Islamic ban on alcohol is based on Quranic advisory, the advisory has a medical basis:

‘They will question you concerning wine and gambling. Say: ‘’In both there is great sin, and some profit for men. But the sin is greater than the profit’’ (2:219)

Alcohol becomes a sin as it constitutes body abuse, and no one has the right to abuse what the nature provides.

The abuse in case of alcohol is due to the harmful affects on various systems that constitute the human body; we may summarize it as follows: