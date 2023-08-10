Alcohol: a health hazard

Alcohol is habit forming; inebriating health hazard, Islamic ban on alcohol is based on Quranic advisory, the advisory has a medical basis:

‘They will question you concerning wine and gambling. Say: ‘’In both there is great sin, and some profit for men. But the sin is greater than the profit’’ (2:219).

Alcohol becomes a sin as it constitutes body abuse, and no one has the right to abuse what the nature provides. The abuse in case of alcohol is due to the harmful affects on various systems that constitute the human body; we may summarize it as follows:

In the digestive system, it affects special living environment called flora in the mouth. The flora makes it difficult for dangerous bacteria to survive. Once this natural defence gets hindered, the health of gums and teeth is affected.

The sensitive inner lining (mucous membrane) of throat and food pipe (esophagus) gets irritated and weakened and chronic irritation could be a pre-cancerous state.