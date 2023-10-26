Alexei Navalny: A threat to Putin‘s hegemony

However, because Putin and his United Russia party have such tight control over elections, whether local or federal, Alexei Navalny was unable to register his party, and after multiple attempts, he failed and his party was suspended on various charges.

Alexei Navalny's rise must be linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. To understand what led to Navalny's popularity, we must first understand how Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia and the policies he implemented.

Putin worked for the Soviet Intelligence Service KGB and was an undercover spy in East Germany during the Soviet Union's demise. For Putin, the collapse of the USSR was a major geopolitical disaster, with millions of Russians finding themselves outside of the new Russian state.

Russian elections are so tightly controlled by President Putin that no party can compete, let alone win. When he came to power, he wanted to remake Russia in the image of the KGB, making it as central, powerful, and secretive as possible.

To do so, he needed to control certain institutions, and the first thing he did was go after the oligarchy. In the post-Soviet era, oligarchs wielded enormous power, with the majority of wealth concentrated in the hands of a small number of individuals.

This was the result of mass privatization following the breakup of the Soviet Union. Putin relied on these oligarchs for support, and once in power, he began to tighten his grip. Those who would favor Putin were rewarded and those who opposed were either jailed or killed.

Now oligarch under his control he went after the media, many independent media houses were raided, hundreds arrested and jailed for anti-Putin stance. Everything from federal to local news channels and newspapers was brought under state control. Anything that Putin could get his hands on was being attacked and there was hardly any independent media left.