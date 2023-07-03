Alexithymia: I don’t know what I feel!

BY MEHREEN RIYAZ

Have you ever tried to express or explain your sentiments or emotions to somebody but were unable to do so, and felt like you are not finding appropriate words to explain your state of mind?

If yes, then stay relaxed and assured that you are not the only one; there are many others sailing in the same boat. This is called “Alexithymia”.

APA Dictionary of Psychology defined it as the inability to express, describe or distinguish among ones emotions. It is a psychological trait that affects millions of people and in layman language it is best explained as "no words for feelings."

It affects a person's ability to recognise and express their emotions and this makes an individual vulnerable to developing a wide range of mental disorders. According to a well standardized scale known as OAS (Observer Alexithymia Scale), there are 5 prominent symptoms of alexithymia viz: distant, uninsightful, somatising, humourless and rigid.

They suffer in their daily psychosocial and occupational lives. They experience numerous intra-psychic and interpersonal conflicts and are easily misunderstood by others. There is loss of drive and motivation. It also leads to procrastination of work, lack of happiness in leisure activities, lack of sense of self, experience of identity confusion.