All about ‘Dabba’ market

Let me share a local (Kashmiri) investor’s ordeal. He is an ardent investor in the stock market and has multiple stocks in his investment portfolio.

During his over a decade of experience in the stock market investment, he learned the art of calculating risks in the market and would always try his level best to hedge his investment against any unforeseen eventuality. His associates in the market fraternity would always bank upon him for a piece of investment advice.

But, today he is running from pillar to post to recover his stock market investment of over Rs.50 lakhs from a broker in Mumbai. He had executed some trading in gold commodities and after accumulating desired profits he asked the broker to pay the amount as he was exiting the market for some time.

Despite repeated requests, the broker didn’t pay the amount and ultimately the investor realized that he was cheated by the broker. Even as he has been pressing hard to get his money back, the chances of recovering the money are bleak. The worst part is that he is not in a position to file a formal complaint against the broker. Because, any such move is going to land him in more trouble on the legal front.

It’s pertinent to mention that the local investor had placed bet on the price movement of some commodities including gold without actually buying or selling the stock through a broker in Mumbai. Over a period of time, when his investment swelled to over Rs.50 lakhs, he sought payment of his amount. But the broker failed to pay him the amount, resulting in a dispute.

Now the question is why cannot he register a complaint against the broker with the police or the market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)?