All about Initial Public Offering

The embedded value of the company has been estimated at over Rs 5 trillion. The valuation of LIC IPO will be around three to five times the embedded value and could be around Rs 15 trillion. In terms of total assets, LIC is the sixth largest with $522 billion.

Among the outstanding features of this major insurance player, it has been its unmatched reach, trust and brand loyalty that it enjoys amongst its policyholders and general public.

Statistically speaking, the LIC has over 29 million policyholders and around 1.3 million agents. Reports suggest that around 10 per cent of the IPO would be set aside for the LIC policyholders.