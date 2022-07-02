All about ‘pre-approved loan’ offer

Modern era is an era of loans and EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments). It’s an era where the retail loan segment is witnessing a boom. Millions of average families have taken (and continue to take) a route of bank loans to fund their needs – be it personal, business or domestic needs.

Actually, gone are the days when taking a loan from banks was seen as a mark of disgrace in societies. But there is a radical change in such thinking. Today, the fast growing consumerism coupled with an emerging sea of personal needs has forced almost all segments of the population, especially the young generation, to embrace life on a bank loan.

Precisely, a bank loan has become a faithful companion to individuals as well as families. It would not be out of place to mention that the power of a bank loan is one of the common forces to drive social change. So availability of finance in the modern times holds the key to witnessing the living standard of societies getting modernized.