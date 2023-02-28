All about Social Stock Exchanges

Organisations working exclusively for the welfare of people, especially for underprivileged sections of the society, have a reason to cheer up. Now they won’t be facing hassles in implementing their projects as far as finances are concerned.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has paved the way for them to board the capital market by granting approval to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to launch Social Stock Exchanges (SSEs) as a new segment.

The capital market regulator had already given an in-principle approval on December 19, 2022 to NSE to launch SSEs. It also granted its final approval, on December 27, for introducing Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment on BSE.

By virtue of this approval, the NSE can now launch the new platform and sign-up social enterprises for listing. The bourse in its handout on February 24 stated that the Social Stock Exchange segment will provide a new avenue for social enterprises to finance social initiatives, provide them visibility and bring in increased transparency in fund mobilisation and utilisation by such enterprises.

Notably, Social Stock Exchange, going to be first of its kind in the country, is a fundraising platform explicitly established for social enterprises to tap into wider sources of donations. Even as Social Stock Exchanges exist in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Singapore, etc. It is a new concept in India. It was during the Covid-19 pandemic when this concept emerged as an alternative route for social capital for organisations that are working for welfare of societies and communities. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman floated this idea in her Budget Speech 2019-20.

Establishing a Social Stock Exchange in the country is a sort of gift to the social enterprises on the World NGO Day which was celebrated on February 27. The World NGO Day is observed to raise awareness about the work of NGOs (non-profit organizations) and their impact on society. NGOs play a vital role in addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges.