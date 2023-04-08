All about ULIPs

In the current competitive business environment, sale and purchase of financial products has become a daunting task, both for the financial institutions and the customers. Insurance companies and banks are engaged in tailoring financial products to lure customers through ‘concessions and special offers’, which most of the time are hard to understand.

Anecdotal evidence reveals unfair business practices particularly by insurance companies are growing at an alarming pace. Stories of mis-selling of financial products, especially insurance policies, to the gullible customers are not new. Who can forget rampant mis-selling that took place in 2007-08 when unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs) were sold in abundance on the pretext that the money invested would double in a three years period.

That was a time when investment in banks’ fixed deposit schemes would double in over 7 years’ time. This attracted herd mentality from big as well as small investors and were later trapped in ULIP when after 2008 market bloodbath the investors lost their money, not to speak of interest which they were supposed to have earned during the period of the investment.

A lot was debated on this kind of mis-selling. But hardly a word was uttered about the bad decision of the customers and the investors, as most of the times they exhibited herd mentality. We have been targeting financial intermediaries for making money through mis-selling causing huge financial loss to the gullible investors. I am not saying the targeting was wrong, but hardly I found anyone catching hold of investors for mis-buying. Mis-selling is, of course, common but so is mis-buying.