All eyes on Azad

After completion of his UT-wide tour and the interesting televised interview, Mr Azad through series of tweets held out promises on what he described “to bring a real change” if voted to power. Incidentally, he, ostensibly, took another turn and maintained silence on Article 370 while talking of other goals.

Yet another statement by Mr Azad in the same interview, which could have far-reaching political repercussions and trigger fresh controversy about his political alliances, stirred a controversy. He said that the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre took no action on a report sent by him as the J&K chief minister, about links of some Kashmiri political leaders with terror groups. Stating that some mainline political leaders were playing double game which he had brought to the notice of the Centre, he said that the then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and home minister Mr Shivraj Patil did not take any action on his report.

“Since I do not believe in hearsay, I tried to gather all the concrete proofs and then sent a detailed report to the then prime minister and the then home minister of India. But unfortunately, there was no action,” he further said. However, he denied allegations that the Manmohan Singh government was soft towards terrorists in the Valley adding “some mainstream Kashmiri leaders were acting as “double cross”.

All this after his yet another surprising statement that only Congress could defeat BJP in the Gujarat and other Assembly elections. And that he was not against the party’s policy of secularism. Thereby he further mystified on what he and his party stand for under the changed circumstances in the UT.

“Such leaders had links with the terror outfits. At the same time, they were befooling New Delhi by projecting themselves as great nationalists and mainstream leaders. I don’t know when such people will meet their fate,” Mr Azad said.

Who are these political leaders? Are they still alive and active? He has refused to elaborate. It further deepened the mystery and let the needle of suspicion to be in a freewheeling mode.

Mr Azad, even when he was chief minister, had maintained a balanced approach and mostly refrained from stepping on the Indo-Pak dialogue turf as a condition to establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir, has for once taken a clear stand on this issue. “India’s relations with Pakistan can’t improve till the Army in Pakistan ‘rules the roost’. The prime minister or president in Pakistan has to follow the dictates of the Pakistani Army. This is an open truth. In fact, the Pakistani Army is a big obstacle in improving relations between Pakistan and India,” he added.

Amusingly, he seemed in agreement with Home Minister Mr Amit Shah and supported the latter’s recent remarks that India will talk with its own youth and own people and not Pakistan over Kashmir issue. “Why should we talk to outsiders,” was his counter to the question posed during the interview.

Mr Azad has taken a stand diametrically opposite to what UPA Government, of which he was a part, and then as chief minister, stood for. Thereby further complicating the mystery as to on which side of the fence does he stand.