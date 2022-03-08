All that glitters is gold!

Rush for investment in gold has once again come into focus and its prices are spiralling. Courtesy, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The war has already sent the markets in oscillating mode where uncertainty looms large following the fast surging prices of crude.

The Brent Crude touched $139.13 per barrel and the international crude oil price in Indian basket terms surpassed the $130 a barrel mark on March 7, as reported by the rating agency ICRA.

The agency further states that the price of the Indian crude oil basket has averaged $114.6 a barrel so far in the week of March 1-7. This is a 23 percent surge from $93.3 a barrel in February.

We saw another first on March 7 when Indian rupee (INR) breached Rs 76.94 to a dollar mark. An ET poll of 14 brokerages, banks and treasury departments showed that the currency market is bracing for wild swings in the next few weeks unless the Ukraine war is brought to a diplomatic conclusion. The rupee, as per the poll, could breach even the 80 mark to a dollar.