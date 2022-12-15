All you need to know!

Although heart and kidney are two different organs occupying different places in the body, they are interdependent on each other. Disease of one affects the other.

Having both heart and kidney disease can cause 20 times the risk of death from heart problems than either problem alone. A modest decline in kidney function can increase the death rate from heart disease by more than 50%.

Most patients with chronic kidney disease succumb to heart and vascular problems like heart attacks, heart failure and brain strokes rather than to kidney problem.

Involvement of heart and blood vessels happens very early in the course of kidney disease—so even just a small decline in kidney function should trigger efforts to help protect your heart.

Passage of albumin (protein) in the urine even in microscopic amounts is the earliest sign of kidney problem and is a more serious risk factor than very high levels of blood cholesterol as a cause of heart attacks and strokes.

Healthy kidneys contribute significantly for the control of blood pressure. A fall in blood pressure stimulates kidneys to trigger a process of releasing an enzyme renin, which signals the body to make the hormone angiotensin which produces constriction of blood vessels and increases the blood pressure. An over-activation of renin angiotensin system leads to both impairment to kidney and heart functioning.

High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common problem in adults and its presence affects the kidneys by damaging its tiny blood vessels leading to leakage of protein in the urine. The damage is reflected by elevation of serum creatinine levels.

This is best measured as glomerular filtrations rate (GFR). Its calculation is simple using an equation or an application, using creatine level, age and sex. Normal GFR is more than 90ml/min. A GFR less than 60 ml/min means significant impairment and the lower it is the worse is the kidney function. Levels below 30 ml/min are very alarming and those below 15ml/min chronically, need dialysis or are candidates for kidney transplantation.

Diabetes mellitus which again is a very common problem in the community with around 11% adults suffering form it. Diabetes affects both the kidneys and the heart both directly because of injurious effects of high sugar levels and also by cholesterol deposition in blood vessels of the heart kidneys and the brain.

A combination of diabetes and hypertension (Deadly duo) is a serious combination leading to a very high occurrence of heart attacks, kidney involvement and strokes. A serious view and aggressive management of both is very important.