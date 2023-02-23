Allah: Creator, Cherisher & Sustainer

Creation of heavens and earth in six days is metaphorical. Days in divine terms may not be taken to mean days in material terms, which is but serial timing applicable to our material timing with past, present and future.

In spiritual sense, what is true of our timing in material sense does not hold. It cannot be categorised in tenses, it is all encompassing, an organic whole.

Time holds a different value. It is related to the growth in spiritual sense. In Verse (22:47) a day relates to thousand years, the relevant portion reads:

‘’Verily a Day in the sight of thy Lord is like a thousand years of your reckoning’’