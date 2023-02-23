Allah: Creator, Cherisher & Sustainer

'Your Guardian—Lord is Allah, Who created the heavens and the earth in six Days, then He established Himself on the Throne (of authority): He draweth the night as a veil O’er the day, each seeking the other in rapid succession: He created the sun, the moon, and the stars, (all) governed by laws under His Command. Is it not His to create and govern? Blessed be Allah, the Cherisher and Sustainer of the Worlds!’ (Al A’raf, 7:54)
Creation of heavens and earth in six days is metaphorical. Days in divine terms may not be taken to mean days in material terms, which is but serial timing applicable to our material timing with past, present and future.
In spiritual sense, what is true of our timing in material sense does not hold. It cannot be categorised in tenses, it is all encompassing, an organic whole.
Time holds a different value. It is related to the growth in spiritual sense. In Verse (22:47) a day relates to thousand years, the relevant portion reads:
‘’Verily a Day in the sight of thy Lord is like a thousand years of your reckoning’’
And in Verse (70:4) Day is reckoned as fifty thousand years:
‘’The angels and the Spirit ascend unto Him in a Day the measure whereof is (as) fifty thousand years’’
It may be noted that Jewish idea of creation of Heavens and the Earth in six days, and Allah resting on the seventh day is not supported in Islamic belief, as Allah in His Governance of Universal Order does not rest, as related in Verse (2:255):
‘’No slumber can seize Him nor sleep’’
And He feels no fatigue on His Throne, which extends over heavens and earth (2:255):
‘’His Throne doth extend over the heavens and the earth, and He feelth no fatigue in guarding and preserving them: for He is the Most High, the Supreme (in glory)’’