Allah is one, standard religion is one

Allah’s handiwork according to the pattern on which he has made mankind could be taken as the way in which He has moulded men: pure, true, free, inclined to right and virtue.

Man is versed with his position in Universe, as also about Allah’s goodness, wisdom and power. This is the true picture of natural setting, unless and until it contrasts with the devilish scheme wherein man is caught in customs, superstitions, selfish desires and false teaching.

This impedes the natural setting, while as Allah desires: no change (let there be) in the work (wrought) by Allah.