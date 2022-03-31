Allah is one, standard religion is one

The standard religion is the ‘True Religion’ noted as ‘Hanifaa’ in Al-Quran:
‘’So set thy face steadily truly to faith: (establish) Allah’s handiwork according to the pattern on which he has made mankind: no change (let there be) in the work (wrought) by Allah: that is the standard Religion, but most among mankind understand not’’ (30:30)
In the Holy Verse Hanif/True is used in the sense in which we say ‘’the magnetic needle is true to the north.’’
It could be taken to mean that those who have been privileged to receive the truth should never hesitate or swerve, but remain constant, as men who know.
Allah’s handiwork according to the pattern on which he has made mankind could be taken as the way in which He has moulded men: pure, true, free, inclined to right and virtue.
Man is versed with his position in Universe, as also about Allah’s goodness, wisdom and power. This is the true picture of natural setting, unless and until it contrasts with the devilish scheme wherein man is caught in customs, superstitions, selfish desires and false teaching.
This impedes the natural setting, while as Allah desires: no change (let there be) in the work (wrought) by Allah.
It is only by holding to the standard religion which leads to straight path that men can evade undesirable customs, superstitions, selfish desires and false teaching.
The mission before ‘Spiritual Teachers’ has been to restore natural settings, and to restore human nature to what it should be under the ‘Will of Allah’.
The standard religion stands against human systems that stand in conflict with one another, set one religion against another, and breed sectarian conflict.
Allah’s standard religion is one, as Allah is one.