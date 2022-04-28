Allah is one, standard religion is one

The standard religion is the ‘True Religion’ noted as ‘Hanifaa’ in Al-Quran:

‘’So set thy face steadily truly to faith: (establish) Allah’s handiwork according to the pattern on which he has made mankind: no change (let there be) in the work (wrought) by Allah: that is the standard Religion, but most among mankind understand not’’ (30:30)

In the Holy Verse Hanif/True is used in the sense in which we say ‘’the magnetic needle is true to the north.’’ It could be taken to mean that those who have been privileged to receive the truth should never hesitate or swerve, but remain constant, as men who know.