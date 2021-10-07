Allah: Lord of Falak

Say, ‘’I take refuge with Lord of falaq, from the evil of all he has created’’ (113: Verses-1&2)These highly meaningful verses state the essence of ‘Big Bang’ theory that science could trace only after a lapse of 1400 years. The essence is related in the etymology of what ‘falaq’ implies. Though the word bears many meanings, the basic meaning is ‘a sudden splitting and a violent explosion’. It carries the sense of extreme and extraordinary speed, as exemplified by ‘Tafalluq’ running at extreme speed or ‘Mufliq’ a poet who speaks in exaggerated terms.
In grammatical terms ‘Falak’ is a noun derived from root ‘Falk’. ‘Falk’ has several meanings; it could mean a creature that emerges with great speed from the splitting of non-existence or a plant that emerges from splitting seed. In daily usage, it means the light that splits and emerges from darkness—dawn.
The etymology of the root word ‘Falk’ or the noun ‘Falaq’ points to the entities arising from a sudden and violent explosion. The ‘Big Bang’ clearly a Quranic fact became known to astrophysicists after much labour starting with Einstein’s work on expansion of universe followed by further scientific inputs in 50’s and 60’s of 20th century.
The Holy Verses of Surah ‘Falaq’ bestow on us a prescription for taking refuge in our ‘Lofty Creator’ from all evils, as He remains the creator of all the material things and all the beings in the universe. God willed the forms of material universe and created an explosion with the command: ‘Be’. The creation resulting from this explosion was then coordinated within an incredible computerized by ‘Lordship’ attribute of the God. It is in his ‘Lordship’ that we may take refuge in order to remain protected from all evils.