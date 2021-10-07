Allah: Lord of Falak

In grammatical terms ‘Falak’ is a noun derived from root ‘Falk’. ‘Falk’ has several meanings; it could mean a creature that emerges with great speed from the splitting of non-existence or a plant that emerges from splitting seed. In daily usage, it means the light that splits and emerges from darkness—dawn.

The etymology of the root word ‘Falk’ or the noun ‘Falaq’ points to the entities arising from a sudden and violent explosion. The ‘Big Bang’ clearly a Quranic fact became known to astrophysicists after much labour starting with Einstein’s work on expansion of universe followed by further scientific inputs in 50’s and 60’s of 20th century.