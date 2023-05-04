Allah: Lord of Falak

Say, ‘’I take refuge with Lord of falaq, from the evil of all he has created’’ (113: Verses-1&2)

These highly meaningful verses state the essence of ‘Big Bang’ theory that science could trace only after a lapse of 1400 years. The essence is related in the etymology of what ‘falaq’ implies.

Though the word bears many meanings, the basic meaning is ‘a sudden splitting and a violent explosion’. It carries the sense of extreme and extraordinary speed, as exemplified by ‘Tafalluq’ running at extreme speed or ‘Mufliq’ a poet who speaks in exaggerated terms.

In grammatical terms ‘Falak’ is a noun derived from root ‘Falk’. ‘Falk’ has several meanings; it could mean a creature that emerges with great speed from the splitting of non-existence or a plant that emerges from splitting seed. In daily usage, it means the light that splits and emerges from darkness—dawn.