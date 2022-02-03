Allah: repository of universal trust

‘’He knows all that goes into the earth: and all that comes thereof: and all that comes down from the sky and all that ascends thereto, and He is the Most Merciful and Oft Forgiving’’ (Saba’ 34:2)

A glaring example of what goes into the earth is water, as it goes in, out of it sprouts forth all kinds of vegetable life of all varieties of which the seeds are sown, it replenishes numerous rills and streams. We may also speak of the vapours that arise from the earth and ascend to the sky, only to descend as rain &/or snow—symbols of Allah’s Mercy, and of His Blessings.