Allah: repository of universal trust

Allah being the repository trust rests on being in possession of all things in heavens and earth, and in being full of wisdom—acquainted with all things, as is laid down in following Holy Verses:

‘’Praise be to the Allah, to whom belongs all things in heavens and on earth: to Him be Praise in the Hereafter: and He is full of Wisdom, acquainted with all things. (Saba’ 34:1)

The extent of Allah (SwT)’s knowledge is infinite, as He Knows all that goes on in the earth and all that comes out of it, and He also has the ultimate knowledge of all that comes down from the sky and all that ascends up to it, as is laid down in the Holy Verse following the one noted above: ‘’He knows all that goes into the earth: and all that comes thereof: and all that comes down from the sky and all that ascends thereto, and He is the Most Merciful and Oft Forgiving’’ (Saba’ 34:2)