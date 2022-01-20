Allah: the Eternal, the Absolute

Today being, April, the 21st, 79 death anniversary of Allama Iqbal, as a mark of commemoration, we may dwell in his interpretation of ‘Al Ikhlas’ which denotes the Unitarian Concept of Allah, being Omnipresent—the eternal, the absolute:

‘’Say: He is Allah the One and Only, Allah, the Eternal, Absolute, He begetteth not, nor is He begotten, And there is none like unto Him’’ [112]