Allah: the Eternal, the Absolute

Today being, April, the 21st, 79 death anniversary of Allama Iqbal, as a mark of commemoration, we may dwell in his interpretation of ‘Al Ikhlas’ which denotes the Unitarian Concept of Allah, being Omnipresent—the eternal, the absolute:
‘’Say: He is Allah the One and Only, Allah, the Eternal, Absolute, He begetteth not, nor is He begotten, And there is none like unto Him’’ [112]
In Iqbal’s Persian treatise, ‘Ramooz Bay’khudi’ Iqbal while alluding to Maulana Rumi’s famous ‘Masnavi’ interprets ‘Al Ikhlas’
On ‘He is Allah, the One and Only’ Iqbal relates:
Lazat-e-E’maan Fazayad Dhur Amal
Murdah Aa’n E’maan Ki Na Ayad Dhur Amal
Taste of faith in Allah (Lazat-e-E’maan) lies in deed (Fazayad Dhur Amal) the faith dies (Murdah Aa’n E’maan) if it is not backed by deed (Ki Na Ayad Dhur Amal).
On ‘The Eternal, Absolute (Allahus-Samad)’ Iqbal says:
Ghar Ba Allahus-Samad Dil Bas’ta’e
Az Jumla Asbab Be’roon Jus’ta’e
If ‘Allahus-Samad’ it is embedded in your heart (Ghar Ba Allahus-Samad Dil Bas’ta’e) you get beyond bounds of reason (Az Jumla Asbab Be’roon Jus’ta’e) alluding to the fact faith (E’maan) need not be substantiated by any reason, the reason being inherent in it, in other words—it carries its own reason, its own substantiation.
On ‘He begetteth not, nor is He begotten’ Iqbal says:
Hur Ki Pa Bandh Akleem Va Jadh Ast
Bay Khabar Az Lam Yalid Wa Lam Yuulad Ast
In case one remains confined to narrow bindings on nationality or ancestry (Hur Ki Pa Bandh Akleem Va Jadh Ast) he misses the essence of ‘He begetteth not, nor is He begotten’ (Bey Khabar Az Lam Yalid Wa Lam Yuulad Ast) Iqbal’s view in inspired by Maulana Rumi, who says (Noor-e-Haq Kus Na Joyad Zaad Va Bhood) Light that illuminates the universe (Noor-e-Haq) begetteth not, hence none may claim ascendance over others by virtue of birth
On, ‘And there is none like unto Him’ Iqbal narrates:
Rish’th’ye Ba ‘Walam Yakun‘ Bayad Kawey
Ta Tou Dhur Aqwam Bay’hum’ta Shawey
Strengthen your relationship with ‘none like unto Him ‘(Rish’th’ye Ba ‘Walam Yakul’ Bayad Kawey) so that you reign supreme among nations (Ta Tou Dhur Aqwam Bay’humta Shawey)