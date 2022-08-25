Allah’s Glad Tidings

The argument is enforced in the Holy Verse following the one quoted above:

‘’From the land that is clean and good, by the Will of its Cherisher, springs up produce, (rich) after its kind, but from the land that is bad, springs up nothing but that which is niggardly: thus do We explain the Signs by various (symbols) to those who are grateful’’ (Al A’raf: 58)

The parable yet again has physical as well as spiritual sense. From the land that is clean and good springs forth the rich produce, while bad land may have little or no yield.

In the spiritual sense a clean soul evokes positive responses of all kind, while as from a soul that has chosen evil, such responses may not be expected, as it remains polluted—a spiritual hazard.