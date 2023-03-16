Winds drive heavily laden clouds, the clouds deliver showers of nature’s mercy—the rain that fertilises hitherto dead soil. The winds, the clouds, the rain are but Allah’s glad tidings in physical and spiritual sense:

‘’It is He Who sendeth the Winds like heralds of glad tidings, going before His Mercy: when they have carried the heavily laden clouds, We drive them to a land that is dead, make rain to descend on, and produce every kind of harvest there with: thus shall We raise up dead: perchance ye may remember’’ (Al A’raf: 57)

In the Holy Verse quoted above winds herald glad tidings as they drive clouds laden with rain.

The rain irrigates hitherto dead land bringing it to life. This is what the parable conveys in its physical sense. In the spiritual sense, winds are akin to great motive forces in the mind of a man or in the world around him, while clouds they drive are akin to Allah’s mercies which descend to fertilise souls, hitherto spiritually dead.